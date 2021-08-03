The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 15 arrests between Monday, July 26, and Sunday, August 1. They are as follows:
Monday, July 26
Robert Corey Castillo, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for no liability insurance-first offense and a warrant for violation of probation for offense unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Michael Richard Gonzales Jr., 49, Tivoli, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for a dangerous drug.
Tuesday, July 27
Jose Dolores Muniz, 35, Edinburg, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury family member.
Laquentin Darnell Edwards, 35, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for warrants for speeding 10 percent or more over the posted speed limit and failure to appear.
Wednesday, July 28
Derek Jesse Zamora, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for a warrant for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group two or 2-A greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams.
Ricardo Bubba Zamora Jr., 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams, and warrants for expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to appear, and duty to stop striking fixture/vehicle.
Thursday, July 29
James Flenn McGraw, 34, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Friday, July 30
Bradley Thomas Brabham, 52, Austin, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two greater than or equal to 400 grams and theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Dakota Shawn Dworaczyk, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for go off bond possession of marijuana, go off bond violation of occupational drivers license, and go off bond false drug test falsification device.
Dominic Orion Galindo, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Juan Karlos Mata, 33, Mercedes, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Brittney Melinda Wright, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Saturday, July 31
Raymond Lee Cuellar, 56, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 but less than $2,500.
Couie Eugene Sparks, 45, Oklahoma City, OK, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams, possession of marijuana less than or equal to five pounds but greater than four ounces, and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Ronald Deauane Armstrong, 57, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of criminal trespass.