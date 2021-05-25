The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 15 arrests between Monday, May 17, and Sunday, May 23. They are as follows:
Monday, May 17
Jonathan Jesus Cuellar, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams, possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram, and warrants for speeding ten percent or more over the posted speed limit and failure to appear.
Willie James Stevenson, 41, McAllen, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated.
Tuesday, May 18
Bobby Eugene Redden, 57, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on warrants for no liability insurance and failure to appear.
Jerry Cecil Adkins, 28, Markham, arrested by CCSO on warrants for one count SOP-assault family/household member with previous conviction IAT, bond forfeiture for assault family/household member with previous conviction and failure to appear for assault family/household member with previous conviction.
Wednesday, May 19
Eh Hser, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Thursday, May 20
Michael Glyn Meitzler, 29, Seguin, arrested by PLPD for failure to identify giving false/fictitious information.
Troy Neri Valadez, 46, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, May 21
Josiah Michael Hancock, 32, Adkins, arrested by CCSO for assault/family violence.
Jaclyn Marie Olague, 30, San Antonio, arrested by CCSO for assault/family violence.
Saturday, May 22
Rene Xavier Delarosa, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
Elizabeth Ann Gonzales, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for driving with license invalid, failure to appear, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Diana Venard Hardegree, 64, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for resisting arrest search or transport and duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping greater than or equal to $200.
Joseph Dalton O’Neal, 26, Saucier, MS, arrested by CCSO for evading arrest, detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of vehicle, and deadly conduct.
Ashley Nicole Torres, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for expired vehicle registration.
Icey Patrick Wences, 30, Granbury, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated
Sunday, May 23
No arrests were reported.