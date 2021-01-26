The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 16 arrests between Monday, January 18, and Sunday, January 24. They are as follows:
Monday, Jan. 18
Michael Shane Amason, 46, Seadrift, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear
Michelle Lynn Archer, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, and failure to appear
Roland Ladd Grimes II, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for a warrant for evading arrest detention with a vehicle
Robert Dean Thompson II, 29, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for warrants for three counts of driving with an invalid license, criminal nonsupport, criminal mischief greater or equal to $750, but less than $2,500, and possession of drug paraphernalia
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Tommy Jo Blevins, 36, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for resisting arrest search or transport and public intoxication
Elijah Nicole Estrada, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and driving with an invalid license
Arturo Jalomo Jr., 49, Hockley, arrested by CCSO for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility
Christian Wayne Johnson, 21, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram
David Rodriguez, 27, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for driving while intoxicated
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Darius Keith Murphy, 46, San Antonio, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams
Thursday, Jan. 21
Jose Salome Lopez-Garza, 40, McAllen, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of no driver’s license, speeding 93 mph in 70 mph zone, and failure to appear
Dustan Nicholas Gamblin, 36, Cleveland, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram
Friday, Jan. 22
Ariah Marie Pemberton, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, evading arrest detention, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, failure to appear and no driver’s license
Saturday, Jan. 23
Chelsea Lynn McBride, 32, Port O’Connor, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated
Aaron Resendiz-Rucoba, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated and INS Hold
Sunday, Jan 24:
Kenneth Michael Baird, 24, Liberty, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for warrants for driving with an invalid license and failure to appear