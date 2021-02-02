Law enforcement officials make 19 weekly arrests
The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 19 arrests between Monday, January 25, and Sunday, January 31. They are as follows:
Monday, Jan. 25
Defarian James Little, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for warrants possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Shalyna Diandra Ressler, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, no liability insurance, failure to appear, and open container.
Janessa Lee Ann Guzman, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for speeding 89 mph in a 75 mph zone and failure to appear.
Jose Luis Ayala III, 26, Hidalgo, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for the unlicensed carrying of a firearm and driving while intoxicated.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Michael David Elliott, 58, Houston, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for a parole violation for murder.
Manuel Garcia, 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon, and a warrant for driving with an invalid license.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Darby Perez, 30, Houston, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, and unlawful restraint.
Friday, Jan. 29
Emily Caitlin Uresti, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for public intoxication
Omar Garcia, 40, Alamo, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated and failed a drug test with a falsification device.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Alexandra Danielle Sanchez, 20, Vanderbilt, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Samantha Lee Garza, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Jimmy Jay Maseda, 47, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, Jan 31
Bryan Glenn Cardwell, 37, Lake Jackson, arrested by SPD for driving while intoxicated.
Ruben Cerda Jr., 25, Santa Rosa, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for warrants for an equipment violation and failure to appear.
Alec Chauncey Escobar, 26, Corpus Christi, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated.
Alexander B Helgerson, 30, Richmond, Ky., arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Brian Allen Reese, 28, Seadrift, arrested by SPD for a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated.
Ricky Joe Sizemore, 64, Port O’Connor, arrested by SPD for public intoxication.
Anna Tineo, 47, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.