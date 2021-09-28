The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement officials made 17 arrests between Monday, Sept. 20 and Sunday, Sept. 26. They are as follows:
Monday, Sept. 20
Richard Gerald Parry Jr., 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for public intoxication.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Aaron Demond Williamson, 22, Victoria, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for surrender of principal – burglary of a habitation.
Katrina Yvette Baldera, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
No arrests were reported.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Claudio Gonzales Jr., 24, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Robert Dean Thompson II, 29, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, and expired vehicle registration 01012020.
Friday, Sept. 24
Brittany Renee Chavana, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500 and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than four grams but less than 400 grams.
Aurelio Garcia Jr., 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, and on parole warrant.
Kyle Wade See, 27, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for evading arrest/detention and public intoxication.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Jeffery David Arredondo, 43, Waller, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for failure to appear driving while intoxicated.
Arturo Cabrera-Nieto, 23, Dickinson, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and theft of property greater than or equal to $750, but less than $2,500.
Amanda M. Gillespie, 32, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of an undersized flounder.
Joseph Ruben Ramirez, 21, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Lexxie Nicole Spacek, 21, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated and on warrants for speeding 80 mph in a 70 mph zone and failure to appear for speeding 80 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Sunday, Sept. 26
David Lee Cecil Jr., 49, Victoria, arrested by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on violation of probation warrants for no saltwater fishing license and failure to appear.
Stephanie Bernal Liedecke, 39, Corpus Christi, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department on warrants for two failure to appear, reckless driving, and an expired driver’s license.
Derrick Anthony Torres, 28, Weslaco, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Victoria Elena Villarreal, 23, Point Comfort, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for speeding 58 mph in a 40 mph zone.