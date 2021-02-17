The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 17 arrests between Monday, Feb, 8 and Thursday, Feb. 11. They are as follows:
Monday, Feb. 8
Esther Marie Garcia, 46, Bloomington, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater or equal to 0.15.
Leigh Anne Redmon, 45, Victoria, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for public intoxication.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Christina Marie Buske, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for manufacture and deliver of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams.
Cody Turner Eatherton, 35, Houston, arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for warrants for intoxicated assault with a vehicle and intoxication manslaughter with vehicle.
Rudolpho James Flores, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for assault causing bodily injury family violence,
Daniel Emilio Herrera Jr., 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams.
Jason Dale January, 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants of four counts of indecency with a child exposes.
Casey Shawn Owen, 44, Freeport, arrested by CCSO for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Casey Shawn Owen, 44, Freeport, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for a parole violation.
Clinton Craig Hadley, 31, Edna, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated and violation of probation for interfering with emergency request for assistance.
Howard Charles Miller, 52, Forth Worth, arrested by PLPD for criminal trespass habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure.
Jacoby Rene Vaquez, 23, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for warrant for possession of marijuana.
Steven Harold Wheeler, 53, Forth Worth, arrested by PLPD criminal trespass habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Alexandra Degollado, 30, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams.
Daniel Emilio Herrera Jr., 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for parole violation.
Nicholas David Ryan, 28, Corpus Christi, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for warrants for disregard of red light and failure to appear.
Joseph Candelario Sanchez, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of driving with an invalid license, two counts of failure to appear, no drivers license and open container.