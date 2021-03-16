The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 17 arrests between Monday, March 8, and Sunday, March 14. They are as follows:
Monday, Mar. 8
Edgar Osiel Garcia Perez, 22, Edinburg, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on warrants for two counts of failure to appear, no liability insurance, and speeding 10 percent over the posted speed limit
Russell Alan Widmer, 60, Port O’Connor, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated
Joshua Wayne Wilson, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department on a warrant for violation of probation for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction
Tuesday, Mar. 9
Joseph Anthony Shake-Longoria, 29 Palacios, arrested by CCSO for aquatic life regulation violation
Wednesday, Mar. 10
Terry Allen Benson, 35, Hudson, Wisconsin, arrested by DPS for possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Ashley Nichole Carl, 30, Hudson, Wisconsin, arrested by DPS for possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Brandon Lee Griffith, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or than equal to four grams but less than 200 grams
Jasmine Lucille Posadas, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams
Josman Marcos Rodriguez, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Thursday, Mar. 11
Michael Glyn Meitzier, 29, Seguin, arrested by CCSO for failure to ID, fugitive intent to give false information, and a warrant for a parole violation
Madison Eileen Stringo, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury
Friday, Mar. 12
Robert Jay Carriles, 24, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for motion to adjudicate/graffiti worship burial/monument/school
Saturday, Mar. 13
Jace Danee Barefield, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for no liability insurance
Julie Yvette Clifford, 38, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for bond forfeiture for criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750
Ashlie Dawn Loyd, 35, Franklinton, Louisiana, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams and possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Clarissa Ann Mejia, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750
Geoffrey Quin Park, 20, Alvin, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less or equal to five pounds but greater than four ounces
Sunday, Mar. 14
No arrests were reported.