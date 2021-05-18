The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 17 arrests between Monday, May 10, and Sunday, May 16. They are as follows:
Monday, May 10
No arrests were reported.
Tuesday, May 11
Mario Baldera Jr., 29, Point Comfort, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams and possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Alberto Cuevas Jr., 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for a parole violation.
Sean Glenn Jackson, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for injury child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injuring and unlawful restraint.
Wednesday, May 12
No arrests were reported.
Thursday, May 13
Calvin Dwayne Barefield, 33, Tivoli, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for bond forfeiture for assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jesse James Contreras, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Rick Matthew Diercks, 42, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for assault class C-simple assault.
Priscilla Ann Perez, 29, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Jessica Rene Story, 35, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO on two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram.
Victoria Elena Villarreal, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750 and arrested by CCSO on a warrant for speeding 58 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Friday, May 14
Jeremy Antonio Bernal, 25, Kyle, arrested CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for aggravated robbery.
Khristian Lee Chaka, 24, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on two counts of possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
Frank E. Garza, 40, Pharr, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated.
Cassidy Cora Graham, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for hindering apprehension or prosecution, failure to ID, fugitive intent to give false information and evading arrest detention, and a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram but less four grams.
Omar Diego Lyra, 30, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
Jeremy Lance Mascheck, 23, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
Stephen Francis Vollentine Jr., 37, Willis, arrested by CCSO for a blue warrant for parole hold.
Saturday, May 15
No arrests were reported.
Sunday, May 16
Kayla Marie Molina, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.