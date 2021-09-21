The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 19 arrests between Monday, September 13, and Sunday, September 13. They are as follows:
Monday, Sept. 13
Josafat Maldonado, 28, Brownsville, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for no valid driver’s license.
Veronica Sanchez, 40, Victoria, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for public intoxication.
Billy Gene Stewart, 51, Burnet, arrested by CCSO on warrants for disregarding a no passing zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Brenden Lee Westphall, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Carlos Hermagenus Baez, 24, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for no liability insurance and failure to appear.
Michael Anthony Belmarez, 17, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Rick Campos Jr., 23, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for no driver’s license and on warrants for credit card or debit card abuse, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rene Xavier Delarosa, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremiah D-Jango Gallaway, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, assault family/house member impeding breathing/circulation, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jordin Trey Hollister, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and driving while intoxicated.
Dominic Miguel Rodriguez, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information and public intoxication.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Sarah Brooke Anderson, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding 79/60 and failure to appear.
Raul Alejandro Ruiz, 29, Edinburg, arrested by PLPD on warrants for sexual assault and assault causing bodily injury/family member.
Thomas Joseph Waffle, 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for littering.
Friday, Sept. 17
Michael Dee Kirschner, 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Christian Anthony Litsey, 28, Seadrift, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Omar Diego Lyra, 30, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on warrants for surrender of principal - possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and surrender of principal – unlawfully carrying a gun.
Sunday, Sept 19
Roberto Reyes Garza, 67, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated – third or more offense.
Kayla Sherilyn Rayburn, 30, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for abandon/endanger a child with intent to return and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.