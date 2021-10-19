The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 19 arrests between Monday, Oct 11, and Sunday, Oct. 17. They are as follows:
Monday, Oct. 11
Richard Mario Hernandez, 58, Cuero, was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on a violation of probation warrant for driving while intoxicated – third or more offense.
David Joseph Muniz, 28, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for open container, open container driver after Jan. 1, 2020 and failure to appear.
Roberto Manuel Olvera, 33, Brownsville, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding 10 percent over limit, 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, driving while license invalid – first offense/DPS denied renewal, disregarding a red light and two counts, failure to appear
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Darcy Pauline Matson, 30, Port O’Connor, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for driving while license invalid.
Peter Joseph Null, 33, Port O’Connor, was arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department on warrants for theft up to $99.99 and failure to appear and by CCSO on warrants for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Fredrick Morgan Simmons, 46, Houston, was arrested by CCCSO on a warrant for aggravated assault - family member.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Adriana Anita Cortez, 31, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Nicole Renee Castillo, 41, Port Lavaca was arrested by CCSO on a violation of probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than one gram.
Thomas Edward Edmonston, 55, Pineville, Ark., was arrested by CCSO, for public intoxication.
Carlos Daniel Salinas, 45, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding 78/55, driving while license invalid – Class C, no liability insurance – first offense, and two counts of failure to appear.
Robert Trevino, 30, Corpus Christi, was arrested by CCSO for failure to ID with intent to give false information, use of sidewalk, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a violation of probation warrant for sex offense.
Victoria Elena Villarreal, 23, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO, on a violation of probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than one gram.
Friday, Oct. 15
Ecko Renee Doyle, 31, Victoria, was arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for displaying a fictitious license plate.
David Esquivel Jr., 24, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750 and criminal trespass.
Nicholas Ryan Moore, 30, Victoria, was arrested by CCSO on a blue warrant for parole violations.
Caleb Michael Ward, 30, Prichard, WV, was arrested by TPWD for possession of a dangerous drug.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Brian Mage Thumann, 22, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO for burglary of a building.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Chantel Marie Cortez, 46, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD on a surrender of principle warrant for hindering apprehension and a violation of probation warrant for hindering apprehension of known felon – sex offender.
Elizabeth Hernandez Deland, 48, Seadrift, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for failure to appear – no driver’s license.