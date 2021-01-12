The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 19 arrests between Monday, Jan. 4, and Sunday, Jan. 10. They are as follows:
Monday, Jan. 4
Liliana Martinez, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for warrants for three counts of failure to appear, no liability insurance, expired driver’s license, driving with an invalid license, and unrestrained child/children safety seat violation
Austin Richard Talbott, 30, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated
Russell Franklin Yeager, 64, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Craig Monroe Shelton, 59, Port Lavaca, arrested for theft of less than $100 with a previous conviction
Brandi Louise Henry, 32, Spring, arrested by PLPD for harassment of a public servant
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Senon Sonny Morales Jr., 55, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram
Bradley Shane Rasmussen, 34, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury, family violence
Travis Wayne Williams, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for curfew violation
Thursday, Jan. 7
Pedro Alejandro Navarro, 26, Edinburg, arrested by PLPD for warrants for speeding 10 percent over the posted speed limit and no driver’s license
Manuel Cabrera Franco, 61, Dickinson, arrested by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for possession of undersized oysters and two-plus convictions
Friday, Jan. 8
Iram Cantu Jr., 28, Rio Grande, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol
Warren Lawrence Holt, 51, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for warrants possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair
Michael Paul Morales, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for Capias revocation/adjudication-violation of probation for evading arrest or detention for using a vehicle
Omar Rolando Ortegon, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia
Gregory Paul Salas, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft
Michael Anthony Abrego Jr., 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia
Saturday, Jan. 9
Phillip Vincent Cepriano, 29, Port Sulphur, Louisiana, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated
Michael Ryan Ramirez, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for failure to appear and theft up to $99.99
Leslie Ryan Snell, 37, Magnolia, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated
Sunday, Jan 10
No arrests were reported.