The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 19 arrests between Monday, June 5 and Sunday, June 11 They are as follows:
Agustin Luna, 31, Houston, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department (PLPD) for no driver’s license.
Kevin Ray Weber, 47, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on warrants for speeding 10% or more above posted speed limit and failure to appear.
Cesareo Alberto Alvarado, 35, Alton, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for bond forfeiture - driving while intoxicated - third or more.
Jacob Donovan Dupree, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while license invalid, failed to yield right of way, failure to appear and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Jimmy Flores Jr., 41, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for driving with license invalid with previous convictions/suspension without financial responsibility.
Paul Joseph Morse, 34, Kingwood, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for assault of family or household member - impede breath/circulation.
Raymond Ramirez Jr., 47, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for no liability insurance - first offense.
Christopher Allen Gretchen, 30, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury - family member and driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Sergio Hernandez-Alonso Jr., 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County ISD Police Department for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 in an amount less than one gram.
Christena Renea Sherrod, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for failure to ID to PO for falsifying info - FTA.
Joshua Villalobos, 37, Robstown, arrested by CCSO for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Joe Martin Ybarra, 57, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for criminal trespassing.
Arturo Campos, 31, Vallejo, CA, arrested by the Point Comfort Police Department (PCPD) for racing on a highway.
Jonathan Jesus Cuellar, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun Texas Parks and Wildlife for prohibited substance in correctional facility - attempt and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Anthony Isaac Garcia, 27, San Juan, arrested by CCSO for speeding and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Joe Guadalupe Pena Jr., 60, Palacios, arrested by PCPD for racing on a highway and failure to identify or giving false/fictitious information.
Nicholas Eugene Perez, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated - second.
Baltazar Perez Arreola, 23, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for failure to appear.
Bruce Sturgeon Jr., 40, Portland, arrested by CCSO for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.