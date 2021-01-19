The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 19 arrests between Monday, Jan. 11, and Sunday, Jan. 17. They are as follows:
Monday, Jan. 11
Sasha Denise Nevarez, 43, Markham, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for publishing/threat to publish intimate visual material.
Michael Anthony Felkins, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Felipe Rodriguez, 31, Seadrift, arrested by the Seadrift Police Department for a warrant for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Samantha Dean Daniel, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for burglary of a building.
Rebekah Ann Griesheimer, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharging a firearm at individuals, and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Reymundo Medina, 57, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Christopher Allen Webb, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for theft of material 50 percent aluminum/bronze/copper less than $20,000.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Samuel Roosevelt Huff, 57, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for speeding and failure to appear.
Michael Murland McCutchen, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a parole warrant.
Alejandro Rodriguez, 42, McAllen, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and speeding 50 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Aaron Demond Williamson, 21, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for District sentencing for burglary of a habitation.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Celeste Ann Camacho, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Kristina Elisa Lopez, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for violation of probation for assault causing bodily injury.
Friday, Jan. 15
Jesse Alejandro Castaneda, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shaynna Michelle May, 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated.
Eusebio Alejandro Rubio, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for sexual assault.
Orestes Ramon Vallecillo, 26, Houston, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
Saturday, Jan. 16
No arrests were reported.
Sunday, Jan 17
Kristopher Lee Goodson, 31, Enid, OK, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
James William Teague, 35, Dolph, ARK, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury to a family member