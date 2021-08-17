The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 21 arrests between Monday, Aug. 9 and Sunday, Aug. 15. They are as follows:
Monday, Aug. 9
Jose Luis Caballero, 29, Alamo, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant for capias-burglary of a habitation intend other felony.
Lawrence Joseph Morris, 57, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for indecency with a child sexual contact.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Luis Alfonso Alanis, 33, Mission, arrested by CCSO for failure to appear, and warrants for driving while license invalid, failure to appear, and expired registration.
Larry Michael Garcia, 54, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one with intent to deliver greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams.
Samuel Ruben Grimaldo, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for public intoxication.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Victor Fernandez III, 30, Carrizo Springs, arrested by PLPD for possession use inhale/ingest volatile chemical.
Manuel Alejandro Guzman, 24, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated and duty on striking fixture/highway landscape greater or equal to $200.
Eddie Don Marek, 48, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction.
Miguel Richard Villarreal Jr., 58, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for warrants for driving with an invalid license and failure to appear.
Derek Jesse Zamora, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a control substance with intent to deliver penalty group three.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Clarissa Jane Gamache, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a bench warrant for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram.
Christopher Lee Laviolette, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram.
Timothy Lee Lowe, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of driving with invalid license.
Jonathan Ross Martinez, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram.
April Michelle Wilson, 21, El Campo, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram, failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information and possession of a dangerous drug, and warrants for bond forfeiture for theft of property greater or equal to $100, but less than $750 and bondsman off bond theft.
Friday, Aug. 13
Uriel Yerda-De Dios, 40, unknown, arrested by CCSO for smuggling of persons, evading arrests detention with vehicle, escape from custody, and failure to identify giving false/fictitious information.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Ronnie Rene Saldivar, 47, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for fleeing police officer, disregard red light and disregard of stop sign.
Richard Joseph Sellers, 46, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for manufacture and deliver of a controlled substance penalty group one greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams, possession of a dangerous drug and unlawfully carrying of a weapon, and warrants for failure to appear and disregard traffic control device.
Edward Lee Tyler, 60, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for family violence class c.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Christopher Benavides, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Eliud Franco, 30, Pharr, arrested by the Point Comfort Police Department for warrants for speeding 10 percent or more over posted speed limit and no drivers license.