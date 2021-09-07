The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 21 arrests between Monday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Sept. 5. They are as follows:
Monday, Aug. 30
David Esquivel, Jr., 24, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for no seatbelt-passenger.
Tiffany Marie Garcia, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for public intoxication.
Justin Wayne Owen, 39, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation – possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and on a warrant for unlawful delivery/manufacture with intent of simulated controlled substance.
Kesean Latrel Phillips, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault-family/house member impede breath/circulation, resisting arrest, search or transportation, and harassment of a public servant.
Karie Leigh Skalak, 39, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for expired vehicle registration 01012020.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Freddie Wade McCain, 31, Tickfaw, LA, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for speeding 94/75.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
David Wayne Ruddick II, 49, Austin, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Ivan Garcia, 22, Penitas, arrested by CCSO on warrants for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear.
Sandra Delmy Gibbon, 58, Houston, arrested by CCSO on warrants for failure to appear 70/55, speeding 10 percent or more over the posted speed limit, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Melissa Amalu Guerra, 38, Houston, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for third-degree felony possession of identify/forgery of checks.
Samuel David Pace, 51, Houston, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury/family member.
Friday, Sept. 3
Angelica Marie Hernandez, 47, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for special obligation bonds DWI – second offense and failure to appear.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Kimberly Michelle Breazeale, 39, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, less than $200.
Kevin Klamm, Jr., 49, Placedo, arrested by CCSO on warrants for two counts of possession of undersized oysters, failure to tag oysters sack, oystering in a closed area, having no commercial fisherman’s license, and five counts of failure to appear.
Harley Louis Kolar, 35, Seadrift, arrested by the Seadrift Police Department for criminal trespass and theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and on warrants for criminal trespass and theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Oscar Melendez Jr., 28, San Antonio, arrested by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Oscar Alejandro Puente, 24, Mission, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Ronnie John Camacho Sr., 45, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Isaac Reyes Cardona, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Adan Jimenez, 38, Pharr, arrested by the 100th District Court Clarendon on warrants for no valid driver’s license – first offense and failure to appear.
Dawn Sherice Stumfoll, 41, Inez, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.