The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 22 arrests between Monday, June 28, and Sunday, July 4. They are as follows:
Monday, June 28
Jessica Anne Matson, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for assault causing bodily injury of a family member.
Amber Leigh Ludewig, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information, and warrants for violation of probation for bail jumping failure to appear misdemeanor A and theft of property.
Juan Renea Rivera, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, June 29
Dallas Ray Cady, 28, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for assault family/household member impeded breath circulation.
Daniel Alonso Cerda, 22, La Joya, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for no driver’s license.
Mario Alberto Degollado Sr., 57, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ignacio Flores, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for public intoxication.
Raul Vazquez, Jr., 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for theft of service greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Wednesday, June 30
Michelle Elaine Uresti, 51, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of a dangerous drug.
Thursday, July 1
Alicia Danielle Jordan, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for CT.1 fraudulent use of identifying information (five or more, but less than 10 elderly).
Ryan Michael Martinez, 28, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of speeding 10 percent or more over the posted speed limit, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, and driving while license invalid.
Joseph Dale Hixenbaugh, 39, Van Cleave, MO, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for violation of probation for defrauding secured creditor bond.
Friday, July 2
Eh Hser, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault family/household member impeded breath circulation and violation bond protective order.
Defarian James Little, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Frank Lincoln Sharon, Jr., 30, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Saturday, July 3
David Jay Leita, 52, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Gustavo Jesus Ramirez IV, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for no driver’s license.
Sunday, July 4
Senon Sonny Morales Jr., 55, Seadrift, arrested by the Seadrift Police Department two counts of possession of a greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Xavier Orion Rivera, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated blood alcohol content greater or equal to 0.15.
Joseph Dalton Ruddick, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for four counts of abandon/endanger of child imminent danger bodily injury, resist arrests search or transport, warrants for abandon/endanger child without intent to return, drove unsecured by a safety belt, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, tampering with a witness, bond forfeiture, driving with an invalid license with previous conviction.
Yahari Esmeralda Treto, 25, San Antonio, arrested by CCSO for obstruction highway passageway and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ysidro Lee Trevino, 34, Tivoli, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.