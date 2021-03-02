The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 23 arrests between Monday, February 22, and Sunday, February 28. They are as follows:
Monday, Feb. 22
Jesus Guillermo Diaz, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a family member
Reuben James Cuellar, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a dangerous drug
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Lawrence Caldera, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for warrants for tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair and manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance less than or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams
Jacob Rene Guajardo, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a dangerous drug and disorderly conduct Class C
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Ted Saldivar Jr., 26, Port Isabel, arrested by CCSO for warrants for three counts of failure to appear, two counts of possession of undersized oysters, driving with an invalid license, and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram
Richard Joseph Sellers, 45, Smiley, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for obstruction/retaliation on a public officer
Thursday, Feb. 25
John Franklin Ayers, 51, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication
Charles Wayne Boykin, 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance
Gerardo Cruz, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear
Marcus Damon Garza, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams
Clint Anthony Jurasek, 35, Palacios, arrested by CCSO for a bench warrant, and a warrant for burglary of a building
Christopher Lee Laviolette, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for stalking and criminal trespass habitation/shelter/ superfund/ infrastructure
Austin Alexander Lopez, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for failure to identify giving false/fictitious information
Friday, Feb. 26
No arrests were reported.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Adrian Gasper Berragan, 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon
Samuel Lozano, 46, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication and reckless damage and destruction
Sunday, Feb. 28
Michael Daniel Bott, 30, Alvin, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams
Isaac Eugene Covarrubias, 31, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for warrants for speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and failure to appear
Bryanna Marie Deleon, 32, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Bianca Nicole Hernandez, 32, Brownsville, arrested by PLPD for warrants for operating vehicle with expired license plate/registration, failure to appear, and theft up to $99.99
Jason Rodriguez, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member
Sarah Nicole Shelley, 24, Point Comfort, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for warrants for expired license plate and failure to appear
Tyler Keith Wright, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault on a family/household member impeding breath circulation and assault causing bodily injury to a family member