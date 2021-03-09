The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 23 arrests between Monday, March 1, and Sunday, March 7. They are as follows:
Monday, Mar. 1
Michael Anthony Abrego, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant for possession of undersized oysters
Tyler Duane Brown, 27, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for warrants for undersized spotted sea trout, over daily bag limit trout, bench warrant for failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information
James Donald Ezzell, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for tampering with physical evidence
Jaime Garcia, 36, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram
Sue Ann Garza, 47, Point Comfort, arrested by CCSO for warrants for driving while license invalid and failure to appear
Andrea Villareal, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an invalid license
Tuesday, Mar. 2
Karina Martinez, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Fermin Rodriguez, 70, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for judgment for oyster regulations night dredging prohibited
Corey Ray Volner, 28, Placedo, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one, but less than four grams, warrants for expired driver’s license, and failure to maintain financial responsibility
Wednesday, Mar. 3
Arturo Cabrera Nieto, 23, Dickinson, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for oystering in a closed area
Emil Conrad Frysak III, 25, Ganado, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia
Andrina Louise Garcia, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for a probation hold
Dominic Ryan Pendergrass, 29, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for warrants for driving with an invalid license and possession of drug paraphernalia
Sergio Santiago Perez, 27, Alvin, arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for possession of undersized oyster two-plus convictions
Anthony Rafael Vasquez, Sr., 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault on family/household member impeding breath circulation
Thursday, Mar. 4
Cory Dalton McBride, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Marco A Melecio-Melecio, 31, Pharr, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for driving while intoxicated greater or equal to 0.15
Max Michael Barbetta, 29, Des Allemands, LA, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated
Friday, Mar. 5
Carolina Guajardo-Quintanilla, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for violation of bond and protective order
Noble Mu, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility
Cassara Angelica Pena, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury
Saturday, Mar. 6
Julio Trevino, Jr., 50, Houston, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a family member
Maryann Elizabeth Williams, 47, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication
Sunday, Mar. 7
No arrests were reported.