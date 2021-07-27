The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 24 arrests between Monday, July 19, and Sunday, July 25. They are as follows:
Monday, July 19
Paul Esquivel, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for warrants for failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information Class B misdemeanor, purchase or furnish alcohol to a minor ABC 106.06 Class A misdemeanor, and hindering apprehension or prosecution Class A misdemeanor.
Melissa Ann Heard, 52, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams.
Sylvia Ann Perez, 46, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for an indictment for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Mercedes Evette Solis, 26, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for surrender of principal for driving while intoxicated.
Allan Tucker, 31, Bay City, arrested by CCSO for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Charles Ray Vaydak, 63, Victoria, arrested by the 100th District Court Clarendon, for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Tuesday, July 20
Bronson Lewis Garner, 49, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for credit card abuse.
Eh Three Htoo, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for warrants for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group two or 2-A greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams and evading arrest detention.
Wednesday, July 21
Samson Peres, 43, Houston, arrested by PLPD for disorderly conduct for urinating in public.
Nathan Ray Arriola, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group two or 2-A greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams.
Rex Aiden Cantu, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for violation of probation for harassment-repeated electronic communication, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and two counts of failure to appear.
Luis Felipe Montelongo, 33, San Juan, arrested by CCSO for warrants for speeding 10 percent over posted speed limit 78 mph in a 55 mph zone, failure to appear, and driving with license invalid (first offense and DPS denied renewal).
Thursday, July 22
Jacob Dean Cleveland, 39, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and a warrant for driving while license invalid-Class C.
Montana Glenn Lott, 24, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams.
Jecelyn Michelle Gaines, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while license invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility, warrants for driving with license invalid (second offense and DPS denied renewal), and failure to appear.
Huy Benjamin Nguyen, 36, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Friday, July 23
Halen Lowman, 35, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for warrants for surrender of principal for burglary of a vehicle, surrender of principal for evading arrests detention, and surrender of principal for fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information.
Eduardo Martinez, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams.
Adam Erik Valdez, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a dangerous drug.
Saturday, July 24
Calvin Mclntyre Jr., 57, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Robert Edward Smith, 40, Coronado, Calif., arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one greater than or equal to 400 grams, resisting arrest search or transport, failure to identify fugitive from justice refuse to give, and public intoxication.
Sunday, July 25
Braylee Alyse Martinez-Morales, 19, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Robert Carlos Medina, 45, Taft, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Eusebio Gonzales Rodriguez III, 23, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.