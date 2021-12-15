The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 25 arrests between Monday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 12, as follows:
Monday, Dec. 6
Julie Yvette Clifford, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on a violation of probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.
Maung Ke Ku, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for driving while intoxicated third offense or more and by CCSO on an F/P warrant for DWI third or more offense.
Samuel Ross Stubblefield, 33, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Robert Lee Garcia, 50, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Alex William Cook, 35, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and on a warrant for assault causes bodily injury.
Brannon Ledon Garza, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for disorderly conduct – discharge/display a firearm.
Mario Morales Mendez Sr., 61, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a violation of probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.
Thomas Lee Morgan, 25, Aransas Pass, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Marcy Kay Warzecha, 61, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Deborah Ann Smith, 24, Borger, arrested by CCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 or 2-A greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams.
Jordan Taylor Sullivan, 26, Lake Jackson, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Shon William Cranford, 44, Rosenberg, arrested by CCSO for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Rodriguez, 31, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams, resisting arrest, search or transport, possession of a dangerous drug, evading arrest/detention and criminal trespass.
Dominic Miguel Rodriguez, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated BAC greater than or equal to .15, duty on striking an unattended vehicle, and no valid driver’s license.
Friday, Dec. 10
Julia Necole Dewitt, 43, Rosenberg, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces and driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Demetrius Lamar Dilworth, 19, Edna, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury.
Dylan Dean Tyler, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by DPS for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams and for driving while intoxicated.
Alejandro Govea Jr., 37, Brownsville, arrested by CCSO on a revocation of bond warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Jose Luis Mondragon, 24, Hebbronville, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2-A greater than four ounces but less than five pounds and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Gayland Dwayne Brown, 41, Henderson, arrested by PLPD on warrants for judgment nisi resisting arrest and judgment nisi for criminal trespass.
Shawn Edgar Dean, 33, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a bond forfeiture warrant for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.
Reymundo Manuel Hernandez, 57, Edinburg, arrested by CCSO on a parole violation warrant.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Jorden Therese Vasquez, 27, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Aaron Ramirez, 22, McAllen, arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding and failure to appear.