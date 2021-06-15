The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 25 arrests between Monday, June 7, and Sunday, June 13. They are as follows:
Monday, June 7
No arrests were reported.
Tuesday, June 8
Brent Allen Bull, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant for driving while intoxicated third offense.
Jacob Rene Guajardo, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces, and no driver’s license.
Jimmy Lee Norman, 46, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated third offense.
Wednesday, June 9
John Franklin Ayers, 51, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for public intoxication.
Reynaldo DeLaRosa, 56, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Jeffery Carl Lamache, 71, Kennesaw, Georgia, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Mario Moreno Sr., 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance one to four grams.
Isaac Poo, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces and public intoxication.
Cesar Adrian Reyna, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Victoria Lynn Ragusin, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Thursday, June 10
Martin Rex Kolar, 62, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for warrants for possession of undersize oysters, three counts of expired vehicle registration, and expired driver’s license.
Kasy Nicole Reyes, 29, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for assault family violence class c.
Friday, June 11
Gilbert Raul Aguilar, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for unlawful restraint and resisting arrest search or transport.
Ariel Marcos Cervantez, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Esau Garza, 20, Mercedes, arrested by United States Marshals for a warrant for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm individual(s).
Bradley Alonzo Martin, 39, Elm Mott, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for a parole violation.
Jason Perez Jr., 19, Bloomington, arrested by PLPD for warrants for no driver’s license and failure to appear.
Tristen Xavier Ruiz, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for evading arrest/detention, assault causing bodily injury, and disorderly conduct.
Saturday, June 12
Mark Adam Kelley, 55, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Sunday, June 13
Jennifer Abrego, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Raymond Mathew Brewer, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Dillon Shane DeLaGarza, 27, Edna, arrested by CCSO for warrants for no driver’s license and failure to appear.
Brandon Matthew Garza, 21, Victoria, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for warrants for no driver’s license and speeding 98 mph in a 75-mph zone.
Hunter Michael Hadley, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Johnathan Ross Montague, 20, Blessing, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.