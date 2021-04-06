The arrest records made available through the - newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 26 arrests between Monday, March 29, and Sunday, April 4. They are as follows:
Monday, March 29
Chelsea Lee Melancon, 28, Palacios, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for an indictment for abandon endangerment and child criminal negligence
Jennifer Marie Sendejo, 33, Victoria, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department on a warrant for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750
Michelle Nicole Soto, 34, Victoria, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on a warrant for evading arrest detention with a vehicle
Austin Taylor Trevino, 21, Victoria, arrested by DPS for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Franklin Ben Velasquez, 38, Alvin, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for felony bail jumping
Samuel David Pace, 51, Houston, arrested by CCSO for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility
Tuesday, March 30
Dominick Gabriel Cano, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding 72 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving with an invalid license
Fernando Silva Colmenero, 20, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for indecency with child exposure
Ramiro Silva Colmenero, 27, Seadrift, arrested by SPD for indecency with child exposure
Courtney Kemper Taylor, 43, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on warrants for bond forfeiture for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750, failure to appear, and possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams
Wednesday, March 31
Donovan Michael Gregory, 33, Katy, arrested by DPS on a warrant for theft greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750
Bailey Marie Mahoney, 21, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly
Ismael Martinez, 55, Baytown, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated
Thursday, April 1
Angel Gabriel Grimaido, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by SPD for assault on family/household member with previous conviction and unlawful restraint, and a warrant for evading arrest detention with a previous conviction
Richard Anthony Lara, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for public intoxication and failure to appear
Jesus Jeremias Martinez, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams
Salvador Sendejas, 56, Anahuac, arrested by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for possession of undersized oysters with two-plus convictions
Andrew James Vulchard, 30, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for illegal dump greater than or equal to 500 pounds but less than 1000 pounds, or greater than or equal to 100 cubic feet but less than 200 cubic feet
Friday, April 2
John Franklin Bracewell, 26, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams and public intoxication
Brigida Jean Cumpian, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated
Dora Lee Rivera, 41, Palacios, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams
Saturday, April 3
Danielle Yvette Munselle, 48, Port Lavaca, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15
Dennis Alan Oliphant, 33, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a terroristic threat causing fear of imminent SBI and possession of a controlled substance
Earnest Ben Plummer Jr., 59, Seadrift, arrested by SPD for public intoxication
Julio Cesar Silguero, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication
Sunday, April 4
Magdalene Juanita Duran, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated