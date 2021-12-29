The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 27 arrests between Monday, Dec. 20, and Sunday, Dec. 26. They are as follows:
Monday, Dec. 20
Mark Anthony Aviles, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by Seadrift Police Department on a warrant for improper turning.
Moises Francisco Cortez, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on two warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Frank William Hahn, 69, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for continuous indecency with a child.
Danny Sanchez Jr., 39, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a surrender of principle warrant for aggravated robbery.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Michael Brasher Jr., 33, Mission, arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding 68/5, speeding 70/55, failure to appear and failure to appear 70/55.
Walter Dennis Dunlap, 36, Katy, arrested by CCSO on a violation of probation warrant for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than or equal to .15.
Tammy Lynn Harrigan, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for speeding in a school zone.
Gilbert Jose Munoz, 56, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a violation of probation warrant for sex offender duty to register – life/annually.
Brian Keith Worthington, 50, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of bond/protective order.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Ronnie John Camacho Jr., 23, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and open container – passenger after 01-01-2010.
John Paul Chavez, 36, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for no valid driver’s license – first offense.
Eleuterio Degollado, 26, Brownsville, arrested by CCSO on warrants for no liability insurance – first offense and failure to appear.
David Esquivel Jr., 24, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Jason Dale January, 45, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department on warrants for sexual perform child induce/authorize and for indecent assault.
Victor Alfonzo Martinez, 37, McAllen, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for speeding 81/70.
Leslie Rene Ruddick, 32, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on warrants for aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon and criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Angelica Chritine Lopez, 29, Edna, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for unrestrained child under eight years old – first and failure to appear.
Dillon Angel Luera, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for unlawfully carrying a weapon.
William Steven Witt, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.
Friday, Dec. 24
Christopher Clayton Cooley, 33, Richmond, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicate and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Tiffany Marie Garcia, 38, Port Lavaca was arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Samuel Ruben Grimaldo, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for possession of a dangerous drug.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Madison Elizabeth Dominguez, 19, Rockport, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Andrina Louise Garcia, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension/without financial responsibility.
David Lee Ybarra, 21, Rockport, arrested by CCSO possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Luis Rafael Carbajal Diaz, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Carlos Meza Zuniga, 23, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Duke Legrand Tomlinson, 61, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated – third or more offense.