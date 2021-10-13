The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 27 arrests from Monday, Oct 4, through Sunday, Oct. 10. They are as follows:
Monday, Oct. 4
Joe Angel Morales, 44, Seadrift, was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for methamphetamine of less than one gram and on a violation of a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance to wit.
Senon “Sonny” Morales Jr., 56, Seadrift, was arrested by CCSO on a bond forfeiture warrant for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.
Richard Gerald Parry, Jr., 33, Port Lavaca, was arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for robbery.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Jennifer Abrego, 33, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD on a warrant for assaulting a public servant.
Joshua Grover Cumbie, 43, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD on warrants for public intoxication, possession/consumption of alcohol in a city park, and two counts of failure to appear.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Justin Keith Barefield, 36, Palacios, was arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams but less than 200 grams, driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility, and on warrants for failure to appear for jail confinement, for driving while intoxicated, and for public intoxication.
Jennifer Rosann Castillo, 33, Seadrift, was arrested by Seadrift Police Department for unsafe start from park, failure to display driver’s license, no insurance, and expired registration (2015).
Javier Castro, 35, Victoria, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for speeding 10 percent after Sept. 1, 2019, 95 in a 70 zone.
Scott Lee Esch, 18, Seadrift, was arrested by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on warrants for criminal trespass with a deadly weapon and taking wildlife resources without consent.
Clyde Matthew Frazier, 23, Seadrift, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility, first offense, and failure to appear.
Dana Louise Haeber, 37, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO on a violation of probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.
Laura Elena Hernandez-Biery, 45, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO for Class C assault.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Charles Daniel Brockhaus, 51, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Nina Danielle Gomez, 34, Victoria, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams.
Rommie Rene Saldivar, 47, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for driving while license invalid-Class C.
Friday, Oct. 8
Angelica Renee Rodriguez, 33, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Lauren Michelle Salinas, 22, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Derick Anthony Times, 26, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD on warrants for speeding and failure to appear.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Nathan Ray Arriola, 21, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD for parking improperly facing traffic and failure to display a driver’s license.
Obdulia Estefana Guerrero, 43, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD on warrants for driving with license invalid - first offense, DPS denied renewal, failure to appear, and a bond forfeiture warrant for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Carlos Eduardo Romero Rangel, 19, Port Lavaca, was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Annabela Morales Clinton, 54, Seadrift, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument.
Gerry Constancio Jr., 27, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO on a violation of probation warrant for speeding 70 in a 55.
Shawn Edgar Dean, 32, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Martin Rex Kolar, 62, Seadrift, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument.
Robert Lynn Mayo, 43, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO for violation of parole warrant and on a warrant for failure to transfer boat title.
Daniel Lee Perez, Jr., 40, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility – first offense, driving while license invalid – first offense/DPS denied renewal, and failure to appear.