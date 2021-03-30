The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 27 arrests between Monday, March 22, and Sunday, March 28. They are as follows:
Monday, March 22
Goldie Marie Austin, 41, Goliad, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram
Manuel Vasquez Poncio, 43, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated
Felipe Rodriguez, 32, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police on warrants for the surrender of principal-possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and surrender of principal-driving while intoxicated
Brittany Nicole Sanders, 31, Tivoli, arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding 75 mph in 55 mph zone, failure to appear, driving with an invalid license, failure to change vehicle registration, no liability insurance, and no license plate
Kimberly Nicole Williams, 23, Point Comfort, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department on a warrant for duty on striking an unattended vehicle
Jose Carlos Gonzalez, 22, Mission, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department on a warrant for driving without headlights
Arnaldo Rodriguez, 21, Seadrift, arrested by SPD on a warrant for criminal trespass
Tuesday, March 23
David Lerma Jr., 39, Needville, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams but less the 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Debbie Ann Maldonado, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for disorderly conduct by fighting
Epifania Balboa Serena, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for disorderly conduct by fighting
Wednesday, March 24
Khristian Lee Chaka, 24, La Ward, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750
Robert Preston Key Jr., 44, Seadrift, arrested by SPD for possession of controlled substance greater or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams
Angel Louis Martinez, 43, Seadrift, arrested by SPD on warrants for credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly, failure to ID fugitive intent to give false info, bond forfeiture for theft of property greater or equal to $750 but less than $2,500, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces
Garland Jacques Price Jr., 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams
Abigail Emily Tesch, 22, Lolita, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750
Thursday, March 25
Rueben Lee Baldera, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for failure to ID fugitive intent to give false info, and a warrant for violation of probation for failure to ID giving false fictitious info.
Bret Ryan Lee Drake, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to 1 gram but less than four grams
Richardo Medrano, 23, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, improper passing, and failure to appear
Justin James Morales, 29, Houston, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for theft of a firearm
Daniel Rodriguez, 30, Seadrift, arrested by SPD for public intoxication
Leonel Trevino, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for burglary of a coin-operated collection machine
Friday, March 26
Robert Preston Key Jr., 44, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for unlawful delivery/manufacture with intent to simulate controlled substance
Saturday, March 27
James Leon Barnes, 48, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm
Mathew Ray Elliot, 21, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for felony online solicit minor sex conduct
Bobby Joseph Foreman Jr., 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for bond forfeiture for tamper/fabricate with physical evidence with intent to impair
Sunday, March 28
John Patrick Lester, 50, Katy, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury to a family member