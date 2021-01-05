The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 28 arrests between Monday, Dec. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 3. They are as follows:
Monday, Dec. 28
Ernestine Parker Peeler, 48, Victoria, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Adrian Eustascio Rodriguez, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear.
Rene Ruiz, 46, Pasedena arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated.
Jennifer Paulina Zanelina, 18, Boxsprings, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Ricky Rene Arredondo, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Luis Humberto Escobedo, 25, Brownsville, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
David Martinez, 65, Indianola, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Joselito Mendez, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for online solicitation of a minor.
Brian Mage Thumann, 21, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for two counts assault causing bodily injury, burglary of a building, burglary of a vehicle, resisting arrests search or transport and public intoxication.
Thursday, Dec. 31:
Nicole Renee Castillo, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for curfew violation – City Park.
Miguel Angel Contreras, 28, Brownsville, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Michael David Elliot, 56, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for curfew violation – City Park.
Jessica Lynn Mutschler, 30, Corpus Christi, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Friday, Jan. 1
Foster Anthony Alfred Jr., 25, El Campo, arrested by CCSO for warrant burglary of habitation.
Chance Powell Burkhart, 21, Victoria, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, and warrants for speeding 75 mph in a 60 mph zone and failure to appear.
Alfred Lamar Marshall III 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for false drug test with falsification device.
Adam David Miller, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Julian Morales, 42, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for prohibited substance/item in correctional facility and theft class C, and a warrant driving with an invalid license.
Leonel Trevino, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Syrus Anderson Jr., 49, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for tampering/fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair, and warrant for parole violation.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Daniel Antone Colston, 30, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for warrants for speeding 10 percent or more over posted speed limit and failure to appear.
Montana Glenn Lott, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for no salt water fishing license.
Adam David Miller, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrant for expired registration.
Jonathan Rebler, 24, Richmond, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal four grams but less than 400 grams.
Sunday, Jan. 3
Billy Jack Kalisek, 45, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces, criminal mischief greater or equal to $100, but less than $750 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Lyan Morales, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams and bond forfeiture for manufacture and deliver of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams.
Mariano Resendez, 44, San Leon, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for ineffective fire extinguisher.
Alexander Julian Villarreal, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $100, but less than $750.