The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 29 arrests between Friday, May 28, and Sunday, June 6. They are as follows:
Friday, May 28
Alfred Lamar Marshall, 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for a warrant for reckless damage or destruction class c misdemeanor.
Saturday, May 29
Taylor Lorraine Burresch, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Kevin Lowery McKee, 31, Houston, arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for boating while intoxicated.
Mason James Messana, 26, Houston, arrested by TPWD for boating while intoxicated.
Sabrina Lynn Pickens, 51, Houston, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15.
Sunday, May 30
Shaquale Vontee Lewis, 27, Cotulla, arrested by CCSO for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, and a warrant assault class a misdemeanor.
Monday, May 31
Anthony Joseph Reyes, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for unlicensed carrying weapon and driving while intoxicated.
Zackary Mykle Rodriguez, 27, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for failed drug test falsification device.
Tuesday, June 1
Tommy Jo Blevins, 36, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for criminal trespass.
Chelsea Nicole Edwards, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams with intent to deliver.
Jason Taylor Miller, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant for bond forfeiture for evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Robert Joseph Thompson, 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a blue warrant for parole violation.
Wednesday, June 2
Eunice D Martinez-Gonzalez, 28, Palacios, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Rebecca Ann Morales, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for criminal trespass.
Luciano Arjona Resendez, 48, San Leon, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for driving while license invalid.
Thursday, June 3
Chelsea Nicole Edwards, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for a probation hold.
Isai Garcia, 23, Edinburg, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of marijuana less than two ounces (violation of conditions of probation).
Friday, June 4
Jayce Allen Glawson, 45, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of controlled substance less than one gram.
Christian Xavier Lozano, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for unauthorized use of vehicle.
Vanessa Yvonne Ramirez, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent deliver greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Gilbert Vincent Ybarra Jr., 32, Von Ormy, arrested by CCSO for unlawful carrying of weapon and display fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Harley Roxana Ybarra, 27, Von Ormy, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams.
Saturday, June 5
Ronnie Rene Saldivar, 47, Port Lavaca, arrested by the TPWD for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Brandon Dale Wade, 42, New Braunfels, arrested by CCSO for a blue warrant for a parole violation.
Sunday, June 6
Michelle Marie Almanzar, 47, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for criminal trespass.
Gilbert Wayne Carriles, 40, Port O’Connor, arrested by PLPD for warrants for two counts of failure to appear, failure to provide documentation-outboard motor transfer and failure to provide documentation-vessel transfer.
Isaac Rey Estrada, 21, Victoria, arrested by the Seadrift Police Department for a warrant for speeding 106 mph in a 75 mph zone.
Brandon Erik Luna, 23, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Felix Alexander, 24, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for unlawful carrying of a weapon.