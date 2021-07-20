The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 29 arrests between Monday, July 12, and Sunday, July 18. They are as follows:
Monday, July 12
Samuel David Love Sr., 73, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office on warrants for theft of property greater than or equal to $750 but less than $2,500 and theft of property less than $2,500 with more previous convictions.
Tyson Leon Medlock, 44, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a bench warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a family member – bench warrant.
Rocky Edward Rodriguez Jr., 18, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Sterling Edward Schneider, 28, Haltom City, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for possession/consumption of alcohol in a city park.
Tuesday, July 13
Agust Ivan Bunselmeyer, 49, Edna, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2-A of less than two ounces and public intoxication.
Manuel Luke Lopez, 36, Woodsboro, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on warrants for theft of service and deadly conduct.
Curtis Lee Lumley, 32, Edna, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2-A of less than or equal to two ounces and public intoxication.
Nichole Michelle Salazar, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for resisting arrest search or transport, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2-A of less than or equal to two ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.
Edward Sanchez, 56, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Albert Soto Jr., 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for driving while intoxicated and obstructing a highway or passageway.
Ruby Ann Ybarra, 41, Baytown, arrested by CCSO on warrants for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750, driving while license invalid, speeding 10 percent over the posted speed limit, expired drivers license, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Wednesday, July 14
Joe Pilar Caldera, 50, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for possession of a dangerous drug.
Kaitlyn Justine Donaldson, 32, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Christopher Anthony Guerra, 25, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone and failure to appear.
Emily Letica Trevino, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone and failure to appear.
Jesus Roberto Valdez, 27, Donna, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated, second offense.
Thursday, July 15
Amanda Nicole Vela, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Franklin Ben Velasquez, 36, Alvin, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for a probation violation detainer.
Joe Pilar Caldera, 50, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for a parole violation.
Friday, July 16
Matthew Aaron Cantu, 30, Bloomington, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for bail jumping and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2-A.
Devin Anthony Garza, 22, Palacios, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated.
Victor Villa, 26, Humble, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for unauthorized coating of windows 55.
Saturday, July 17
Bree-Anna Katelyn Brulloths, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for failure to maintain financial responsibility and a warrant for an expired license plate.
Randi Michelle Hoo-Mook, 39, San Antonio, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Mark Jaramillo, 30, Brownsville, arrested by PLPD for disorderly conduct for urinating in public.
Sunday, July 18
Juan Pablo Cantu, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for evading arrest detention with a vehicle, duty on striking an unattended vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor in possession of tobacco.
Cameron Duwayne Desman, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested CCSO for evading arrest detention, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of tobacco.
Kimberly Nicole Iovanna, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for bond forfeiture for credit card or debit card abuse elderly.
Daniel Rodriguez, 30, Seadrift, arrested by the Seadrift Police Department for resisting arrest, search, or transport.