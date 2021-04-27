The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 29 arrests between Monday, April 19, and Sunday, April 25. They are as follows:
Monday, April 19
Randy John Felan Jr., 25, Victoria, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Jacob Rene Guajardo, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Melissa Ann Jennings, 39, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for felony theft $1,500 or more, but less than $20,000.
Diana Gonzales Longoria, 56, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department on a warrant for obstruction or retaliation.
Encarnacion Isaiah Longoria, 31, arrested by PLPD on warrants for criminal trespass habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure and harassment.
Miguel Angelo Villarreal, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Tuesday, April 20
Linnea Marie Lambden, 29, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO on warrants for failure to appear and driving with an invalid license.
Wednesday, April 21
DeWayne Felder, 44, Baton Rouge, LA, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
David Garcia Jr., 36, Victoria, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on a warrant for failure to appear for child support.
Scott Wilson Geistman, 54, Victoria, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
Eh Hser, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Joe Manuel Navarro, 46, Texas City, arrested by CCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams, and warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and no drivers license.
Encarnacion Isaiah Longoria, 31, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Michael Murland McCutchen, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams and a warrant for a parole hold.
Thursday, April 22
Laquari Tontala Timms, 24, Houston, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Friday, April 23
Brandon Wayne Inman, 44, Bellville, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated
Moncerrat Ramos III, 23, Edinburg, arrested by PLPD for evading arrest detention with a vehicle
Amanda Nicole Vela, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Saturday, April 24
Joseph Frankie Fierro, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by DPS on warrants for no drivers license, failure to appear, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oliver Dariel Gutierrez-Vasquez, 18, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Monique Maria Linton-Barefield, 32, Houston, arrested by PLPD on warrants for possession of controlled substance less than one gram and arson intent to damage habitat/worship.
Gustavo Jesus Ramirez IV, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department on warrants for three counts of failure to appear, three counts of no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and no liability insurance.
Vincent Leroy Times, 53, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for no fishing license.
Curtiss Junior Wences, 20, Palacios, arrested by PCPD on warrants for failure to appear and expired driver’s license
Sunday, April 25
Johnny Manuel Baladez, 37, Victoria, arrested by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, criminal trespass with a deadly weapon, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Melvin Josue Gallo-Mejia, 22, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication
Kevin Adan Gutierrez-Vasquez, 26, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol
Damien Albert Moreno, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by DPS on a warrant for no driver’s license
Josephine Rojas, 38, Bloomington, arrested by TPWD for the unlicensed carrying of a weapon, criminal trespass with a deadly weapon, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram