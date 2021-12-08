The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 31 arrests between Monday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Dec. 5. They are as follows:
Monday, Nov. 29
Pedro Banda III, 41, Corpus Christi, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on a violation of probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Edgar Emmanuel DeLeon, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for no valid driver’s license, disregarding a stop sign and failure to stop and give information.
Kate Marie DeLeon, 41, Houston, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for evading arrest/detention, possession of drug paraphernalia, and walking on the wrong side of the roadway.
Victor Fernandez III, 30, Odem, arrested by CCSO for fleeing a police officer.
Jesus Ismael Gomze, 24, Edcouch, arrested by CCSO on warrants for no liability insurance – first offense and failure to appear.
Dah Sei Htoo, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Elvis Lee Littles, 69, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no valid driver’s license – first offense.
Tommy Mayhall, 42, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on a violation of probation warrant for theft of service greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Louis Efren Ragusin, 43, Port O’Connor was arrested by CCSO on a violation of probation warrant for violation of bond/protective order.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Mary Jane Adams, 40, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for sale to minors.
Patricia Ann Mosqueda, 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Jose Manuel Ortiz Mendoza, 24, Pharr, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department on warrants for speeding 10 mph or more over posted speed limit and failure to appear.
Gloria Marie Rodriguez, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for failure to display driver’s license, driving while license invalid – first offense/DPS denied renewal, and failure to appear.
Felix Salinas III, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for speeding 10 mph or more over the posted speed limit and failure to appear.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Kieran Skylie Garcia, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than one gram.
Johna Mariah Trevino, 30, Houston, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than one gram.
Kolton Allen Brothers, 31, Victoria, arrested by PCPD on warrants for speeding 70/60, speeding 75/45 and speeding 40/30.
Justin Wade Flores, 22, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Cong Huu Phan, 51, Groves, arrested by DPS for possession of marijuana.
Lazaro Solo, 36, San Leon, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for resisting arrest/search/transport.
Friday, Dec. 3
Marcos Munoz, 28, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated and on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
Erica Marie Esquivel, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a parole violation warrant.
Aaron Jacob Gonzales, 21, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO on warrants for criminal trespass of an institute of higher education with previous conviction and burglary of a building.
Kristina Elisa Lopez, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a violation of parole warrant for terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Jesus Guzman, 43, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated – second offense and driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Paul Nicholas Thuet, 58, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for fleeing a police officer.
Juan Hervey Zavala, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding and failure to appear.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Austin Joel Dean, 24, Aransas Pass, arrested by CCSO on warrants for intoxicated assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated.
Veronica Moya Herrera, 55, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for an accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than or equal to $200.