The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 31 arrests between Monday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 19 as follows:
Monday, Dec. 13
David Allen Acosta, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County ISD Police Department on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Eric Benivamonde, 31, Edna, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2A less than or equal to two ounces and on a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Faith Renee De La Rosa, 26, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2A less than two ounces.
Brenda Denise Garza, 29, Edinburg, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department on warrants for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to appear.
Rikki Marle Hawkins, 29, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams and less than 200 grams.
Ty Joseph Martin, 27, Point Comfort, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for speeding.
Aaron Ramirez, 22, McAllen, arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding and failure to appear.
Cody John Reyna, 27, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2A less than or equal to two ounces.
Everado Eddie Rivera, 59, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a violation of probation warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Tami Jo Rodrigues, 38, Bloomington, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for having no front/rear license plate.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Jessica Michelle Diercks, 44, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for the operation of a motor vehicle in violation of motor vehicle liability insurance and operation of a vehicle with an expired license plate.
David Courtney Howard, 40, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Tyron Sircory Heck, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a terroristic threat of family/household.
Ronnie Rene Saldivar, 47, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Alberto Cuevas Jr., 32 of Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a bond forfeiture warrant for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Yahari Esmerelda Trelo, 25 of San Antonio, arrested by CCSO on a bond forfeiture warrant for obstructing highway/passage.
Friday, Dec. 17
No arrests were reported.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Carlos Carmona, 30, Donna, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Paul Castillo III, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault on a family/house member – impeding breathing/circulation.
Bonifacio Gonzales III, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frank Juan Hisquierdo, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 greater than or equal to 200 grams but less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Selina Hisquierdo, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 greater than or equal to 200 grams but less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than four or equal to grams but less than 400 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Nadine Odette Rendon-De Los Santos, 25, Corpus Christi, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Guadalupe Reyes Jr., 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2A less than or equal to two ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Kassandra Anguiano, 24, Mission, arrested by PLPD for unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated
Ana Alicia Cavazosa, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury – family member.
Brandon Scott Kennedy, 37, New Braunfels, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated – second offense.
William Karl McKenzie III, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
David Montoya, 28, Lake Jackson, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated BAC greater than .15 and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Gary Eugene Thompson, 65, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for public intoxication.
Jamien Ray Vasquez, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of drug paraphernalia and on violation of probations warrants for two counts of failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility – first offense, and disregarding a stop sign.
Nathiele Mocarzel, 33, Corpus Christi, arrested by PLPD for a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams, and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.