The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 32 arrests between Monday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 7. They are as follows:
Monday, Feb. 1
Michelle Marie Almanzar, 46, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for criminal trespass
Mauricio Portillo Blanco, 49, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for driving while intoxicated
Victor Manuel Cuellar Jr., 39, Victoria, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for warrants for driving with an invalid license and failure to appear
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Bryan Adam Anguiano, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Edgar Juarez Martinez, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for evading arrest detention with vehicle and violation of probation for criminal mischief greater or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000
Kyler Ray Rector, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Dempsey Harrison Adams, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Jorge Arturo Dominguez, 22, Mission, arrested by PLPD for evading arrest detention.
Joshua Eugene Gallaway, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants two counts resisting arrest search or transport, two counts of evading arrests detention, failure to ID fugitive intent to give false information, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft, and theft of property greater or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000
Ernest Parker Maseda Jr., 45, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for driving with an invalid license and unrestrained child under eight years old
Monica Renee Mendez, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for sentenced to drug rehab
Billy Lewis Roberts, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Thursday, Feb. 4
Brison Tyler Alvarez, 21, Edna, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram
Ryan Andrew Sauceda, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member
Friday, Feb. 5
Domingo Isaias Martinez, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces
Rebecca Ann Morales, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for an unrestrained child under eight years old and failure to appear
John Manuel Novelo, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for MTAG/attempted possession of a controlled substance
Clifton Eugene Perkins, 58, Marshall, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated
Marco Antonio Salinas, 26, Mission, arrested by CCSO for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone and a warrant for failure to appear
Ryan Andrew Sauceda, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram but less than four grams
Christopher Torres, 48, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams
Kristy Rae Villarreal, 20, Dallas, arrested by CCSO for warrants for theft of property greater or equal to $100 but less than $750 and bail jumping and failure to appear on possession of a controlled substance less than two ounces
Luis Angel Rosales, 31, Mission, arrested by CCSO driving while intoxicated
Saturday, Feb. 6
Megan Michelle Brannan, 34, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for motion to increase bond for driving while intoxicated
Sean Glenn Jackson, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Luis Angel Rosales, 31, Mission, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for no driver’s license
Sunday, Feb. 7
Joshua Clarence Butler, 23, Victoria, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxication
Matthew Paul Gordon, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Rebecca Ann Morales, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for criminal trespass
Timothy Wayne Priest, 59, Port O’Connor, arrested by SPD for driving while intoxicated and driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility
Jeanette Cumpian Sanchez, 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated
Lemuel Patrick Shannon Jr., 52, Edna, arrested by CCSO for resist arrest search or transport, terroristic threat cause fear or imminent SBI, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and disregard police officer lawful order
Troy Damon Stellman Jr., 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon