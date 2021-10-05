The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 34 arrests between Monday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Oct. 3. They are as follows:
Monday, Sept. 27
Michael Anthony Belmarez, 17, Victoria, was arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for a minor in possession of alcohol.
Allen Dale Blevins, 44, Seadrift, was arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for driving while license invalid – Class C.
Jesse James Contreras, 39, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams and assault causing bodily injury.
Rene Xavier Delarosa, 18, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD for a minor in possession of alcohol.
Cameron Duwayne Densman, 18, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD for a minor in possession of alcohol.
Larry Dale Ditto, 51, Gun Barrel City, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for expired registration.
Kenneth Marshall Kemper, 25, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Jeremy Abraham Romo, 35, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and assault causing bodily injury.
Kyle Wade See, 27, Seadrift, was arrested by Seadrift Police Department on warrants for assault causing bodily injury and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Victor Manuel Asencio, 26, Victoria, was arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Dah Sei Htoo, 23, Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD on a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility, first offense.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Jaden Lee Harrison, 22, Victoria, was arrested by CCSO for public intoxication, burglary of a habitation, and criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Hser Eh Htoo, 17, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams.
Mason Cole Stansberry, 23, Seadrift, was arrested by SPD for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Friday, Oct. 1
Michael Anthony Fossati, 62, Victoria, was arrested by CCSO on a bond forfeiture warrant for theft of property greater than or equal to $750 but less than $2,500.
Cross-Anthony Natividad Garcia, 20, Palacios, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for unauthorized coating on windows.
Kimbre Herrera, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on warrants for fail to identify fugitive intent give false info and theft of property greater than or equal to $50 but less $500.
Antonio Hernandez Juarez, 37, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Daniel Pina, 25, Austin, was arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Mateo Pina IV, 37, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Jon Edmond Tausch, 19, Corpus Christi, was arrested by CCSO on a violation of probation warrant for resisting -arrest, search, or transport.
Jose Alberto Valencia Gaytan, 24, Hidalgo, was arrested by CCSO for reckless driving.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Adelita Lupita Baladez, 29, Victoria, was arrested by PLPD on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
Amber Leigh Ludewig, 31, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for bail jumping and failure to appear, theft, and motion to revoke probation – theft.
Kiana Leigh Padron, 28, Victoria, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding 93/75 and failure to appear.
Albert Garcia Perez Jr., 30, Victoria, was arrested by PLPD for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Jose Napoleon Rivera, 24, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and on a warrant for unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.
Shawn Lee Sones, 50, Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Erick Roberto Carrera-Garcia, 44, Palacios, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding and failure to appear.
Mauro Contreras Jr., 31, Bloomington, was arrested by PLPD for public intoxication and on warrants for disregarding a stop sign and no driver’s license.
Gabriel Cayleb Longoria, 20, Palacios, was arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Matthew Alexander Sturgeon, 21, Taft, was arrested by PLPD for interfering with public duties.
Eric Xavier Trevino, 28, Victoria, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for allowing a child eight to 17 to ride without a seatbelt and failure to appear.
George Trevino Jr., 33, Corpus Christi, was arrested by PLPD for duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping greater than or equal to $200 and driving while intoxicated.