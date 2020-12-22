The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 35 arrests between Monday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 20. They are as follows:
Monday, Dec. 14:
Jose Alfredo Bocanergra Terrazas, 22, Rockport, arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for oyster regulations.
Jose Manuel Bocanergra, 51, Rockport, arrested by TPWD for oyster regulations.
Santiago Osornio, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for oyster regulations.
Alfredo Rolando Rodriguez, 38, Rockport, arrested by TPWD for warrants for oyster regulation, possession of undersize oysters and failure to appear.
Juan Torres Jr., Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for warrants for failure to appear and speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Gonzalo Velasquez, 23, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for a warrant for oyster regulations.
Gabino Zarate-Gonzalez, 54, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for oyster regulations.
Tuesday, Dec. 15:
Manuel Cabrera Franco, 61, Dickerson, arrested by TPWD for oyster regulations.
Shawn Edgar Dean, 32, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez Mendez, 26, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for oyster regulations.
Brandon Lee Griffith, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for no fishing license.
Jose Eleazar Hernandez Gonzalez, 26, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for oyster regulations.
Debbie Ann Maldonado, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD a warrant for criminal mischief greater or equal $100, but greater than $750.
Juan Gabriel Munoz Padilla, 43, San Antonio, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant for oyster regulations.
Davarcus Laqion Salter, 22, Prairie View, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for revocation of bond for theft greater or equal to $100, but less than $750.
Mario Vallejo Jaramillo, 52, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for a warrant for oyster regulations.
Wednesday, Dec. 16:
Melanie Bourbois, 39, Mission, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Khristina Lee Chaka, 24, La Ward, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for no driver’s license.
Esteban Maldonado, 61, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for oyster regulations.
Whitney James Nunez, 72, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for warrants for two counts of aquatic life regulation violation.
Abigail Emily Tesch, 22, Lolita, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Lynn White, 52, Seadrift, arrested by TPWD for a warrant for aquatic life regulation violation.
Thursday, Dec. 17:
Christopher Joseph Aleman, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of child pornography.
Jonathan Ross Martinez, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for criminal mischief.
Friday, Dec. 18:
Christopher Joseph Aleman, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrants for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Guillermina Reyes Alvarez, 51, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for a warrant for aquatic life regulation violation.
Jessica Victoria Severa, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by TPWD for a warrant for aquatic life regulation violation.
Amy Thamm, 42, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Saturday, Dec. 19:
David Garza, 25, Palacios, arrested by CCSO for warrants for three counts of failure to appear, expired registration, and no drivers license.
Victor Palacios, 53, Palacios, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
Heriberto Aguinaga Sanchez, 45, Palacios, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, Dec. 20:
Carlos Cardona III, 31, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for warrants for driving with an invalid license, failure to appear, and no valid drivers license.
Robert Adrian Galvan, 29, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for warrants for open container, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to display drivers license.
Howard Clifton Lister, 49, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Senon Sonny Morales, 55, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.