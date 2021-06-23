The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 35 arrests between Monday, June 14, and Sunday, June 20. They are as follows:
Monday, June 14
Tiffany Marie Garcia, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant for speeding 15 miles or more over the posted limit.
Alan Casiel Garza, 20, Alice, arrested by the Port Lavaca Police Department for disorderly conduct by fighting.
Joel Joe Joslin Jr., 22, Robstown, arrested by PLPD for disorderly conduct by fighting.
Ronald Trey Thompson, 35, Bastrop, arrested by CCSO for a blue warrant for parole violation.
Franklin Ben Velasquez, 36, Alvin, arrested by CCSO for probation violation.
Tuesday, June 15
Jimmy Eugene Alexander, 61, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Jeremiah Gomez, 35, San Antonio, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Domingo Isaias Martinez, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for SOP for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams.
Alfonso Luis Trevino IV, 29, Brownsville, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Wednesday, June 16
Nicholas Rey Chapa, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm.
Daniel Chavez, 47, San Antonio, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Sunshine Jasmine Flores, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Jaime Garcia, 36, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Mario Lozano Jr., 31, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for assault family/household members with a previous conviction.
Thursday, June 17
Jaime Garcia, 36, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for a probation hold.
Ronald Deauane Armstrong, 57, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for terroristic threat cause fear of imminent SBI.
Tera Nicole Claybourn, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams.
Andres Garcia, 21, Edinburg, arrested by CCSO for warrants for speeding 99 mph in a 70 mph zone and failure to appear.
Gabriel Enrique Garcia, 36, Rockport, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for failure to appear.
Marisa Renee Orta, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants theft from person enhanced and three counts of theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Paul Michael Orta, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants theft from person enhanced and three counts of theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Guadalupe Torres, 44, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a dangerous drug and theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.
Friday, June 18
Ronnald Barrow, 20, El Campo, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Sunshine Jasmine Flores, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant violation of probation for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Evan Thomas Wilson Konrad, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
James Ray Miller, 35, Killeen, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Eliud Rodriguez Jr., 28, Palmhurst, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Michael Lynn Stovall, 60, Wharton, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for assault of a family/household member with previous conviction.
Saturday, June 19
David Garza, 25, Palacios, arrested by CCSO for warrants expired registration, no driver’s license, and three counts of failure to appear.
Roy Jacob Hartfield, 22, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for warrants for theft class C, expired registration, and two counts of no driver’s license.
Julio Armando Ramirez, 33, Mathis, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana less than or equal to five pounds but greater than four ounces.
Rene Arismando Rodriguez, 54, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, June 20
Paul Castillo III, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for resisting arrest, search or transport, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Andrew Agustine Guzman, 33, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for the unlicensed carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated.
Michael Ryan Guzman, 37, Katy, arrested by CCSO for a blue war