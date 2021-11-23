The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 37 arrests between Monday, Nov. 15, and Sunday, Nov. 21 as follows:
Monday, Nov. 15
Taylor Lorraine Burresch, 40, of Port Lavaca, was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for false drug test/falsification device and on a violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.
Cesar Gonzalez, 37, of Gonzalez, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for speeding 50/30 and failure to appear.
Kimberly Lynn Spree, 52, of Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams and on a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Francisca Ellsama Garcia, 43, of Port Lavaca, was arrested on warrants for hindering apprehension or prosecution and purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Miranda Michelle Gonzales, 31, of Victoria, was arrested by CCSO on a motion to revoke probation/violation of probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Daniel James Gutierrez, 26, of Victoria, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding 75/55, failure to drive in a single lane, and failure to appear.
Kathleen Mac Ivy, 28, of Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for no driver’s license.
Moises Lopez, 22, of San Juan, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for no driver’s license.
Ronnie Rene Saldivar, 47, of Victoria, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for driving with an invalid license.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Joshua David Arizmendi, 22, of Tivoli, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for speeding 10 percent or more over the post speed limit, expired registration, and two counts of failure to appear.
Jeremy Lance Mascheck, 23, of Victoria, was arrested by CCSO was arrested surrender of principle warrants for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Fernando Antonio Almaguer Jr., 27, of Victoria, was arrested on warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, and possession of gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia.
Maria San Juanita Amador, 30, of Victoria, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity, keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion, and possession of gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia.
Rene Xavier Delarosa, 19, of Port Lavaca, was arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department on a warrant for deadly conduct.
Melissa Uresti Emery, 51, of Seadrift, was arrested by CCSO on a surrender of principle warrant for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than one gram.
Jaime Soto Flores, 34, of Corpus Christi, was arrested by PLPD on a warrant for driving with license invalid (second offense/DPS denied renewal) and failure to appear and by CCSO on warrants for speeding 10 percent or more over the posted speed limit and failure to appear.
Mario Amadeus Guzman, 24, of Victoria, was arrested by CCSO on five counts of trafficking of a person and five counts of smuggling of persons.
Francisco Astorga Maldonado, 39, of Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD on parole violations.
Elizabeth Ann Olguin, 46, of Victoria, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, and possession of gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia.
Joe Martin Ybarra, 56, of Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for no driver’s license (first offense), failure to appear, and possession of/consume alcohol in City Park.
Friday, Nov. 19
Ronald Deuane Armstrong, 57, of Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of bond/protective order.
Loreen Caldera, 40, of Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD on a warrant for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Miguel Angel Castillo Jr., 26, of McAllen, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for improper turning and failure to display a license plate.
Eduardo Garcia Jr., 48, of Port Isabel, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia, and gambling promotion.
Kacee Delaney James Ledeay, 25, of Port O’Connor, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Jesus Jeremias Martinez, 35, of Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension/without financial responsibility.
Paul Anthony Solis Jr., 23, of Bloomington, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for burglary of a building.
Brian Mage Thurmann, 22, of Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO for burglary of a building.
Scott Clayborne Zeringue, 31, of Broussard, LA, was arrested by CCSO on a violation of probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to one gram but less than four grams.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Gina Lanette Austin, 51, of Seadrift, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for an expired driver’s license.
Jose Loredo Jr., 24, of Weslaco, was arrested by CCSO on seven counts of trafficking of a person.
Edward Lozano, 59, of Port Lavaca, was arrested by PLPD on a bond forfeiture warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Efrain Resendiz Contreras, 49, of Huffman, was arrested by CCSO on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation.
Don Reyes Jr., 36, of Bloomington, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for sexual assault.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Nathan Ray Arriola, 21, of Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for speeding 69/55.
Justin Gene Kremling, 31, of Port Lavaca, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for no liability insurance.
Kristy Rae Villarreal, 20, of San Antonio, was arrested by CCSO on a violation of probation warrant for theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750.