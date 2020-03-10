The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 31 arrests between Monday, March 2 and Sunday, March 8. They are as follows:
Monday, March 2:
Sandra Darby, 62, Seadrift, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for warrants for two counts of failure to appear, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, no liability insurance, and disregard of a stop sign.
Jalyn Nordel Emery, 45, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for forgery.
Melissa Uresti Emery, 49, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts for failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
Kenneth George Harpin, 48, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for an order amending terms of community supervision.
Tuesday, March 3:
Sammy Isai Ramirez, 29, San Juan, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for warrants for three counts of failure to appear, expired registration, liability insurance, and driving with an invalid license.
Travis Dewayne Shockley, 24, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian Mage Thumann, 20, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for warrants for evading arrested detention and alias capias violation of probation for burglary of a habitation.
Wednesday, March 4:
Andrina Louise Garcia, 36, Port Lavaca, arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and driving while intoxicated.
Jamie Garcia, 35, Bloomington, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Pedro Reyes III, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for assault causing bodily injury and a parole warrant.
Toby Dudley Floyd Jr., 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for felony possession of a firearm.
Joaquin Fuentes, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
Thursday, March 5:
John Michael Galvan, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for evading arrested detention and disorderly conduct by fighting.
Kayla Audriana Graham, 30, Weatherford, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Balnor Alfonso Gutierrez-Vasquez, 32, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for sex abuse of child continuous: Victim under 14.
Diana Hernandez, 44, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Kayla Renee Holdeman, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for operating a vehicle with expired license plates/registration, driving with an invalid license and failure to appear.
Jose Martinez, 23, Penitas, arrested by CCSO for warrants for no driver's license and speeding 10 percent or more over the posted speed limit.
Monica Renee Mendez, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Brooke Ashlie Rose, 39, Edna, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, March 6:
Tommy Lo Blevins, 35, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Servando Garcia Garza, 47, Freer, arrested by CCOS for driving while intoxicated third or more.
John Hampton Roberts, 30, La Grange, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Brandon Wayne Meyers, 38, McComb, MS, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Saturday, March 7:
Juan Carlos Ayala Jr., 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Mathieu Amadeus Martinez, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by PCPD for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams.
Bernardino Granados Lopez, 25, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for reckless driving and public intoxication.
Sunday, March 8:
Paul Anthony Dominguez, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Ralph Christopher Patterson, 51, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams.
Christian Pena, 18, Palacios, arrested by CCSO for burglary of a building and criminal trespass habitation/shelter/superfund/infrastructure.
San Martin Torres, 49, Corpus Christi, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams.