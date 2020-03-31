The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 10 arrests between Monday, March 23 and Sunday, March 29. They are as follows:
Monday, March 23:
Willie Lee Hampton Jr., 31, Plaquemine, LA, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Sergio Albert Pena Jr., 33, New Braunfels, arrested by PLPD on warrants for two counts of an order enforcing child support, driving with an invalid license, and no liability insurance.
Leonard Rodriguez, 39, Chicago, IL, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Capias NISI failure to appear.
Mario Lozano Jr., 30, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
Tuesday, March 24:
Johnathan Ford Carter, 37, Edna, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for violation of probation for a motion to revoke probation for felony theft.
Rene Xavier Delarosa, 17, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for aggravated robbery.
Rico Antonio Martinez, 20, Weslaco, arrested by PLPD for resisting arrest search or transport, interfering with public duties, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failed to control speed.
Wednesday, March 25:
Juan Carlos Ayala, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for the unlicensed carrying of a firearm by a felon.
Mario Lozano Jr., 30, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for two counts of terroristic threat against a public servant and violation of bond/protective order.
Thursday, March 26:
No arrests reported.
Friday, March 27:
Jean Martha Flores, 54, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Saturday, March 28:
No arrests reported.
Sunday, March 29:
No arrests reported.