The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 10 arrests between Monday, March 30, and Sunday, April 5. They are as follows:
Monday, March 30:
No arrests were reported.
Tuesday, March 31:
Rey David Diaz, 49, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for aggravated assault to date/family/household member with a weapon.
Wednesday, April 1:
Odilon Garcia Resendiz, 63, Port O’Connor, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Thursday, April 2:
Kendall Rochelle Hartl, 29, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on warrants for bail jumping and failure to appear felony and evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Domingo Isaias Martinez, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Viridiana Vasquez, 26, Weslaco, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury family member.
Misty Lynn Whitney, 43, Olivia, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Friday, April 3:
Amy Taylor Gosnell, 39, Port O’Connor, arrested by PLPD for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams, and a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams.
Manuel Jesus Novelo Jr., 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated and warrants for driving with an invalid license, speeding 75 mph in a 60 mph zone and failure to appear.
Arnaldo Rodriguez, 20, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Saturday, April 4:
No arrests were reported.
Sunday, April 5:
Bianca Guadalupe Resendez, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.