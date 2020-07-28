The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 11 arrests between Monday, July 20, and Sunday, July 26. They are as follows:
Monday, July 20:
Jerry Cecil Adkins, 27, of Markham, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Joey Dean Andros, 33, of Olivia, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for theft of property.
Tuesday, July 21:
Robert Anthony Diaz, 27, of McFaddin, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for driving while intoxicated VCP.
Wednesday, July 22:
Roland Ladd Grimes Jr., 40, of Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for assault class C family violence.
Thursday, July 23:
Brian Andrew Ledeay, 26, of Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation.
Ashleigh Nicole McKenzie, 31, of Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to 400 grams.
Carlos Abraham Munoz Ramirez, 22, of Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Friday, July 24:
Gustavo Ramirez III, 40, of Point Comfort, arrested by CCSO for warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear.
Jose Raul Gonzalez, 64, of Rosenberg, was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for indecency with a child.
Saturday, July 25:
Eric Joseph Gallegos, 19, of Bloomington, was arrested by PLPD for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and driving while intoxicated.
Kevin Alan Wiederhold, 58, of Chino Valley, AZ, was arrested by CCSO for harassment.
Sunday, July 26:
No arrests were made.