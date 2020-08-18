The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 12 arrests between Monday, August 10, and Sunday, August 16. They are as follows:
Monday, August 10:
Mychal Eugene Dilworth, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000.
Michelle Nicole Soto, 33, arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for evading arrested detention with a vehicle and prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, and warrants for expired registration, failure to appear, and no liability insurance (first offense).
Tuesday, August 11:
Carlos Ivan Correa, 30, Pharr, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Daniel Delgado, 28, Alton, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for a warrant for criminal trespass.
Colten Bryce Ellington, 31, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Wednesday, August 12:
William Ray Sump, 48, Port Lavaca, arrested by 100th District Court Clarendon for a warrant for a federal offense.
Thursday, August 13:
Dwayne Keith Kovarek, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Friday, August 14:
Kathy Michelle Clifton, 46, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for failure to identify giving false fictitious information.
William Arnold Dupont, 61, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
Colten Bryce Ellington, 31, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for warrants for speeding 10 percent over the posted speed limit, failure to appear, driving with an invalid license, and following too closely.
James Edward Parker, 60, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for aggravated assault causing serious injury and criminal mischief greater or equal to $100, but less than $750.
Saturday, August 15:
Jose Angel Abrego, 33, Austin, arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated third or more.
Sunday, August 16:
--NO ARRESTS--