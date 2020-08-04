The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 12 arrests between Monday, July 27, and Sunday, August 2. They are as follows:
Monday, July 27:
Daniel James Hoisington, 50, Camp Wood, arrested by Point Comfort Police Department for warrants for driving with an invalid license and failure to appear.
Andrew Bradley Wesoloski, 34, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Tuesday, July 28:
David Esquivel Jr., 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Wednesday, July 29:
William Alvarado, 19, Pasadena, arrested by CCSO for warrants for ordinance violation for the exhibition of acceleration spinning tires on pavement and failure to appear.
Raymond Genaro Ragone III, 47, Houston, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for reckless driving and accident involvement damage to vehicle greater or equal to $200.
Eliud Rodriguez Jr., 27, Palmhurst, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Thursday, July 30:
Martin Joshua Banda, 31, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for a warrant for indecency with a child sexual contact.
John Michael Galvan, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for evading arrest or detention.
Friday, July 31:
Bret Ryan Lee Drake, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Christian Wayne Johnson, 21, Magnolia Beach, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Eliazar Salinas Jr., 19, Palmview, arrested by CCSO for warrants for two counts of a failure to appear, speeding 10 percent over line 48 mph in a 35 mph zone, and speeding 74 mph in 55 mph zone.
Saturday, August 1:
Aaron Matthew Vasquez, 29, San Antonio, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams, tampering/fabrication with physical evidence with intent to impair, and public intoxication.
Sunday, August 2:
--NO ARRESTS MADE--