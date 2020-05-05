The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 14 arrests between Monday, April 27, and Sunday, May 3. They are as follows:
Monday, April 27:
No arrests were reported.
Tuesday, April 28:
Jason Perez Jr., 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for warrants for aggravated robbery, no driver’s license, and failure to appear.
Garland Jacques Price Jr., 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants abandon endanger child criminal negligence, manufacture and two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams.
Wednesday, April 29:
Dah Sei Htoo, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Ohn Myint, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for prohibited substance/item in correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Ehta Kabaw, 19, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Thursday, April 30:
Blet Soe Htoo, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Austin Michael Laughlin, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Byron Larue Barefield, 54, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Friday, May 1:
Derrik Jesus-Christopher Garcia Jr., 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for public intoxication.
Saturday, May 2:
Mary Alice Nevarez, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Rene Guadalupe Reyes, 32, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for two counts of harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest search or transport, and driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, May 3:
Arthur Clem Barefield, 56, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for public intoxication and failure to appear.
Brittany Ann Valencia, 30, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a dangerous drug.
Kimberly Nicole Williams, 22, Point Comfort, arrested by CCSO for warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.