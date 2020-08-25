The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 14 arrests between Monday, August 17, thru Sunday, August 23. They are as follows:
Monday, August 17:
Alberto Cuevas Jr., 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for public intoxication
James W Teague, 34, Dolph, AZ, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury to a family member
Tuesday, August 18:
Skipper Wayne Moran, 60, Mooresville, NC, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for public intoxication
Noe R Paez, 52, Corpus Christi, arrested by PLPD for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle
Wednesday, August 19:
Anthony Darell Thomas, 22, Houston, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to 28 grams, but less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams
Thursday, August 20:
Jacob Nicholas Perez, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated
Michael Anthony Abrego, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for bond forfeiture
Christina Ann Traegar, 27, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and criminal trespass
Friday, August 21:
Lorenzo Rene Lopez, 25, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for aggravated assault with deadly weapon family violence, and a warrant for a parole violation
Saturday, August 22:
David Richard Lucio, 35, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication
Sunday, August 23:
Tanis Oliver Contreras, 34, McAllen, arrested by CCSO for deadly conduct discharging a firearm at an individual(s)
Christopher Michael Rodriguez, 45, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member
Jesse V Rodriguez, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for Bond Forfeiture for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of failing to maintain financial responsibility, and expired registration
Tina Marie Yaklin, 52, Kingsville, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol containe