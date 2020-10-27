The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made the following 14 arrests between Monday, October 19, and Sunday, October 25:
Monday, October 19:
Francisco Astorga Maldonado, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, public intoxication, and a warrant for a parole violation
Tuesday, October 20:
Rick Matthew Diercks, 42, Port O’Connor, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility
Daniel Dwayne Polk, 39, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for assault causing bodily injury and interfering with an emergency request for assistance
Vanessa Yvonne Ramirez, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance greater than one gram but less or equal to four grams
Yvette Valadez, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for aggravated assault on date/family/household member with weapon and assault causing bodily injury
Wednesday, October 21:
--NO ARRESTS--
Thursday, October 22:
David Saldivar, 53, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram but less than one gram
Christiana Ronette Zabala, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram
Friday, October 23:
Kevin Alexander Cazares, 23, Brownsville, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated, and warrants for no valid driver’s license and failure to appear
Angel Louis Martinez, 43, Seadrift, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for no driver’s license
Cecileo Morales, 43, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility
Saturday, October 24:
Jose Luis DeLaRosa, 36, Aransas Pass, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated
Samuel G Atsbeha, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated
Sunday, October 25:
Jason Wyatt Haubert, 38, Point Comfort, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams and possession of a dangerous drug
Michelle Nicole Soto, 33, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for resisting arrest search or transport, possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and public intoxication