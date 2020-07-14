The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 15 arrests between Monday, July 6, and Sunday, July 12. They are as follows:
Monday, July 6:
Christopher Dennis DeLaGarza, 32, Big Spring, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to 200 grams and fraud use/possession identifying information of a number of items less than five, and warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, two counts of bail jumping for failure to appear, and possession of a controlled substance, greater or equal to 28 grams, but less than 200 grams.
Tuesday, July 7:
Skylar Terrel Harris, 30, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Pedro Abraham Lopez Jr., 30, San Juan, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for theft of property greater or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000.
Dal Van Nguyen, 59, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for a warrant for an illegal crab trap.
Wednesday, July 8:
Martin Renae Lugo Jr., 29, Vanderbilt, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for a motion to proceed with an adjust of guilty or motion to revoke the probation of driving while intoxicated third or more enhanced.
Thursday, July 9:
Erick DeJesus Cano, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of marijuana less or equal to five pounds, but greater than four ounces and manufacture and deliver of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams.
Gustavo Guadalupe Hernandez, 33, Pharr, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
Levi Wayne Marek, 22, Seadrift, arrested by PLPD for possession of marijuana less or equal to five pounds, but greater than four ounces and manufacture and deliver of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 400 grams.
Jose Antonio Perezozua, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Friday, July 10:
Hunter Lee Floyd, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for capital murder by terror/other felonies.
Teresa Marie Rangel, 37, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Saturday, July 11:
Jessica Renee Redden, 33, Telferner, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.
Benjamin Lee Rice, 55, Rockport, arrested by CCSO for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Sunday, July 12:
Omar Salas Jr., 35, La Porte, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated and driving with an invalid license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Richard James Smith, 39, Corpus Christi, arrested by PLPD for warrants for assault causing bodily injury and interfere with an emergency request for assistance.