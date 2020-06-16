The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 15 arrests between Monday, June 8 and Sunday, June 14. They are as follows:
Monday, June 8:
Mark Douglas Winn, 25, Corpus Christi, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant probation violation for assault causing bodily injury.
Tuesday, June 9:
Jesus Joe Gomez, 33, Placedo, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for tampering/fabrication physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Nicholas Adam Gomez, 26, Placedo, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Wednesday, June 10:
Celestino Alvardo, 62, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Tranquilino Ricky Baldera Jr., 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for failure to appear for bond forfeiture for assault on family/household member.
James Roy Ellis, 49, Victoria, arrested by CCSO and PLPD for disregard of stop sign (CCSO), failure to appear (CCSO) and failure to control speed (PLPD).
Rudolph Lopez Herrera, 59, Victoria, arrested by CCSO on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Thursday, June 11:
Doyle O’Neil Downs, 54, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO on a warrant for parole violation.
Jamie Anthony Garza, 34, Point Comfort, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Rudolph Lopez Herrera, 59, Victoria, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Rolando Olguin, 19, Penitas, arrested by CCSO on warrants for two counts violation of probation for smuggling of persons and violation of probation for evading arrest detention with motor vehicle.
Friday, June 12:
Devin Anthony Garza, 21, Mexia, arrested by PLPD for resist arrest search or transport and driving while intoxicated.
Seth Ray Lozano, 20, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for burglary of a habitation, escape while arrested/confined felony, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, and violation of probation for arson.
Saturday, June 13:
No arrests were reported.
Sunday, June 14:
Gavin Keith Howlett, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for aggravated assault on date/family/household member with a weapon.
Gavin Keith Howlett, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for aggravated assault on date/family/household member with a weapon.

Brittany Lynn Vaughn, 33, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication.