The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 16 arrests between Monday, June 29, and Sunday, July 5. They are as follows:
Monday, June 29:
--NO ARRESTS MADE--
Tuesday, June 30:
Alberto Aguilar Jr., 27, Santa Rosa, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for driving with an invalid driver’s license with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
Bret Ryan Lee Drake, 26, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Wednesday, July 1:
Tommy Jo Blevins, 35, Seadrift, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for public intoxication and resisting arrest search or transport.
Wess Ryan Sorensen, 36, San Antonio, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for violation of probation for assault causing bodily injury.
Thursday, July 2:
Thomas Darnell Cotton, 41, Port O’Connor, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Friday, July 3:
Larry Michael Garcia, 53, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to 400 grams.
Rene Anthony Garcia, 51, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to 400 grams.
Christina Marie Moran, 35, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for disregard of a stop sign and failure to appear.
Melvin Cole Murchison, 21, Westville, FL, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury of a family member.
Wade Douglas Murchison, 54, Cullman, AL, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for failure to appear for the original charge of driving with an invalid license misdemeanor.
Andera Margarita Orozco, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $750, but less than $2,500.
Saturday, July 4:
Austin Warren Bates, 27, San Antonio, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Willie Lee Hampton Jr., 32, White Castle, LA, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Sean Anthony Herrera, 23, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for violation of probation for driving while intoxicated, violation of probation for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater or equal to 1.5, and minor consuming.
Justin Franklin Niesner, 35, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, July 5:
Joshua Grover Cumbie, 41, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.