The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 16 arrests between Monday, May 11, and Sunday, May 17. They are as follows:
Monday, May 11:
Adalberto Pena, 28, Houma, La, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal one gram, but less than four grams.
Tuesday, May 12:
Michael David Elliot, 58, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for evading arrest detention.
Andrina Louise Garcia, 37, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs for a warrant for violation of probation for criminal trespass of a habitation.
Wednesday, May 13:
Carly Ranee Corral, 40, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for forgery financial instrument.
Bobby Joseph Foreman, 43, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Blet Soe Htoo, 18, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to two ounces.
Jose Ernesto Munoz, 61, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance less than two ounces.
Stacy Renee Perez, 28, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for theft of property greater or equal to $100, but less than $750.
Thursday, May 14:
Sergio Alfredo Romero, 27, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
Derek Zamora, 22, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD prohibition substance/item in a correctional facility, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, harboring a runaway child, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and a warrant for no valid drivers license.
Friday, May 15:
Magaly Michelle Carbajal, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, an accident involving damage to vehicle greater or equal to $200, and driving while intoxicated.
Angela Marie Chavez, 36, Seadrift, arrested by Seadrift Police Department for driving while intoxicated, and warrants for public intoxication and driving with an invalid license.
Russell Eugene Flores, 57, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for criminal trespass, and a warrant for possession/consumption of alcohol in a city park.
Jessica Renee Floyd, 38, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for a warrant for violation of probation for forgery financial instrument.
Pedro Reyes III, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Saturday, May 16:
Dakota Dean Carroll, 25, Bloomington, arrested by Texas Parks Wildlife Department for boating while intoxicated.
Sunday, May 17:
--NO ARRESTS--