The arrest records made available through the Port Lavaca Wave newspaper are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Local law enforcement made 16 arrests between Monday, May 4, and Sunday, May 10. They are as follows:
Monday, May 4:
Joseph Rief Alford, 26, Point Comfort, arrested by Port Lavaca Police Department for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to four grams, but less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, and theft up to $99.99.
Arturo Villarreal Garza, 58, Port Lavaca, arrested by Calhoun County Sheriffs Office for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
Jesus Perez, 21, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for warrants for following too closely and failure to appear.
Tuesday, May 5:
John Edward Castillo, 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for criminal mischief greater or equal to $750, but less than $2,500 and resisting arrest search or transport, and blue warrant for violation of parole.
Michael George Schroeder Jr., 49, Inez, arrested by CCSO for driving while intoxicated.
Alberto Cuevas Jr., 31, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Wednesday, May 6:
Juan Jose Abrego, 55, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for curfew Violation-city Park.
Francesca Denise Rivera, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Thursday, May 7:
Shawn Keith Shelton, 42, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for public intoxication.
Friday, May 8:
Andrea Marie Cuellar, 38, Port Lavaca, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated.
Ricky Leon Davis, 37, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Hillary Kay Moon, 31, La Grange, arrested by CCSO for bond forfeiture for possession of a controlled substance greater or equal to one gram, but less than four grams.
Israel Vasquez, 39, Harlingen, arrested by PLPD for driving while intoxicated and evading arrested detention with a vehicle.
Saturday, May 9:
Shawn Michael Zamora, 25, Port Lavaca, arrested by CCSO for warrants for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Sunday, May 10:
Daniel Edward Janota II, 42, Houston, arrested by Constable’s Office Prescient 5 for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Salvador Luis Estrada, 33, Victoria, arrested by CCSO for warrants for no liability insurance and failure to appear.